Alabama A&M men's basketball's Andre Kennedy signs professional contract with Ireland's UCC Demons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Former Alabama A&M men's basketball player Andre Kennedy has signed a professional contract with the Irish-based basketball team the UCC Demons as announced by that organization late last month.

An Albany, Georgia native, Kennedy played two years for the Bulldogs after a pair of seasons at Georgia Technical College. During his time at A&M he played in 61 games, starting 49 while averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds.

As a senior in 2018-19 he recorded five double-doubles, scoring a career-high 26 points on three different occasions. The latter came against Southern, Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern while he saved his best game of the season for January 5 against Jackson State.

In that one he produced 18 points and 14 rebounds, one of a number of performances that helped earn him a spot on the ALL- Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) First Team.

He was also named the SWAC Player of the Week following back-to-back double-doubles, a stretch that began against JSU and wrapped with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Grambling two days later (1/7). During his junior year he posted a season-high 22 points against TSU (2/24).

"I'm so proud of Andre Kennedy," said A&M head men's basketball coach Dylan Howard. "Andre was a huge part of our rebuilding process and being able to continue his career professionally is very big."

The UCC Demons are based in Cork, Ireland and compete in the National League Division and will play their first game on September 18.