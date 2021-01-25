Alabama A&M men's basketball team forced to postpone Monday game

Alabama A&M is undefeated this season. The Bulldogs have won every game they've played, but unfortunately that's only been four. Seven games have either been postponed or cancelled. The lastest was Monday's home game against Alcorn St. Because of issues with Alcorn State, the Bulldogs will have to wait till Saturday to play when they take on Prairie View.
Because of COVID-19 issues with Alcorn State, the Bulldogs were benched Monday.
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 10:48 PM
