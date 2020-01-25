Alabama A&M men's basketball falls in close road game at Alcorn State

The Bulldogs were unable to score on final possession, fall 59-58 in hard-fought game at Alcorn State on Saturday night in the Davey L. Whitney Complex.

Cameron Tucker led Alabama A&M (5-12 overall, 2-4 SWAC) with 13 poins and four assists on the night. Fellow freshmen Garrett Hicks (12 points, three steals) and EJ Williams (10 points, seven rebounds) also finished in double figures for the Bulldogs.

First Half

The teams played a majority of the first three minutes of the half scoreless, as freshman Cameron Alford scored the first bucket for either team with 17:22 in the first half, before the Braves got on the board with two free throws seconds later.

The Bulldogs entered the first media timeout leading 11-10, before Alcorn came out of the break and responded to tie the game at 16 with nine minutes to play.

A&M continued to score in the lane over the next few possessions, and stretched the lead to five at 25-20, at the 4:29 mark in the half on another layup by Alford.

The teams traded scores to finish out the half, as the Bulldogs headed into the locker room for intermission up 29-25. Tucker, Hicks and Williams all ended the half with six points apiece.

Second Half

Tucker and Hicks started the scoring off in the second half for the Bulldogs, as they scored the team's first ten points of the half to gain a 39-29 lead, the biggest lead of the game by either team, during the first four minutes of play.

After five unanswered points by the Braves, Hicks ended their run by hitting his second three of the half to give the Bulldogs a 42-34 lead at the 14:46 mark of the second.

After another five point run by Alcorn, the Bulldogs scored four unanswered of their own on baskets by Evan Wiley and Cameron Alford to gain a seven-point advantage, a lead they maintained until a three by Alcorn State with 11:50 to play put the score at 48-44.

The Braves pulled within two points at 48-46, on a paint score, and took a 49-48 lead two minutes after with 7:45 to play in the game.

The Bulldogs took back the lead again at 52-51, before the Braves used four straight free throws to flip the score once more to make it 55-52 with just under five minutes to play.

After trading scores over the next possession, A&M took a one-point advantage once more, 58-57, on a jumper by Hicks before a final score by the Braves with 54 seconds left.

The Bulldogs had one final chance to win the ball game after a defensive stop with 14 seconds to go, however could not convert the game-winning possession and fell by a final of 59-58.

Post-Game Notes

Alabama A&M starters: Cameron Tucker, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Alford, Evan Wiley, EJ Williams

The Bulldogs shot 25-for-64 (39.1 percent) from the field as a team for the game, 4-for-18 (22.2 percent) from the three-point line and 4-for-5 from the charity stripe (80­ percent).

Alabama A&M won the battle in the paint, as they outscored Alcorn State in the lane on 30-22 in the contest.

The rebounding battle ended even at 38 apiece on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored 11 second chance points on 12 offensive rebounds, while the Braves scored seven second chance points off of 11 offensive boards.

The Bulldog bench was outscored by the Braves bench 15-11.

Turnovers: A&M scored seven points off of 13 forced turnovers, while Alcorn scored nine points off of 12 Bulldog turnovers.

Up Next