Alabama A&M is getting two new electric buses

Alabama A&M is getting two new eco-friendly buses this spring. On Tuesday, students and staff at Alabama A&M got their first look and even got to take a ride.

"Are you going to get shocked? What happens when it gets wet? Well, the fact that it is fully contained and sealed, you have none of those worries at all," said a bus driver, Chester Smith.

Those are questions Smith said he had when he first drove an electric bus two years ago. Now, he's getting to take Alabama A&M students and staff on a ride in one of the buses they'll start seeing around campus.

"Quiet, no emissions, fully sustainable. I really enjoy it," Smith said.

Smith said he thinks riders will start seeing the difference this spring when two of the buses are brought onto campus. The buses run fully on a rechargeable battery. A single charge can allow a bus to be driven up to 180 miles. Students told WAAY 31 they're excited to know their university was interested in cleaning up their ecological footprint.

"To be in one here, I'm like, 'Yes!' We are finally catching up. We're onto things. We're moving onto bigger and better and green is bigger and better," said student, Mackenzie Johnson.

"It's going to be pretty cool to know that your school set the trend while you were there. So, for the generations to come, for the years to come, other schools will start to develop the buses and you're like 'Ha, we already did that,'" said student, Japhe Jelks.

Smith said he's excited to see the buses make their way to Alabama and to train the bus drivers at the university this spring on how to operate them.

"We look toward the future for our family, our loved ones and grandchildren. We want to save our future," Smith said.

The school's only purchased two of these eco-friendly buses for now but said it hopes to get more in the future.