Alabama A&M has e-Learning Day to test ability to operate if classes are suspended due to coronavirus

Alabama A&M University is holding an e-Learning Day on Thursday to assess the school’s ability to continue academic instruction if in-person classes are suspended due to coronavirus.

"There have been preparation meetings among various units. Although we are taking things day by day, we all know that decisions could come at a moment's notice," said Jerome Saintjones, Director of the Office of Marketing & Public Relations at Alabama A&M.

Students will not attend in-person classes on Thursday and will join class virtually. They were notified about this on Wednesday.

The regular class schedule will resume on Friday.

See a post from the school below.