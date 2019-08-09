Clear

Alabama A&M has busy freshmen move-in day

Student volunteers say they are excited for all the incoming students.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 7:26 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Hundreds of freshmen are settling into their dorms on Alabama A&M's campus.

Incoming students in Palmer and Terry halls, and the Knight Complex, arrived from across the country on Friday. Student volunteers said it's the busiest year they've ever experienced because of the increasing number of freshmen this year.

They say they are excited to have more students on campus.

"The more people, the more we can bring in crowd, the more money we can bring into our school in general, the more we can like get together and just be one HBCU family," Venus Bell, a student volunteer for move-in day, said.

Freshmen have been moving in since Thursday, and they have plenty of time to get squared away. Classes start back on August 15th.

