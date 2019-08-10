Alabama A&M fan day set for August 17

Bulldog Fans, mark your calendars for the Alabama A&M Department of Athletics Fan Day, which will take place on Saturday, August 17 at Louis Crews Stadium. The event will run from 11-2 p.m.

The event is free to the public and fans will have the opportunity to meet the student-athletes, cheerleaders, coaches and generally socialize while enjoying lots of fun.

The Marching Maroon & White will perform and there will be activities for all including a homerun derby, a dunking booth, corn hole, inflatables, velocity baseball throw and fall sports poster autographs.

The day's events will be capped by a football scrimmage.

The Bulldogs will have a special sale on August 17 for football season tickets. They will be $100 for one day only. The season tickets get you into the four home games: University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 7), Texas Southern (Oct. 5), Jackson State (Nov. 9) and Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 23).

For deal, use promo code Fan Day 2019 on August 17. Prices will return to original cost after Fan Day. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Ticket Office at Louis Crews Stadium.

The Sept.1 season opener is the First Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The primetime game is scheduled for an 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be aired on NFL Network.

The Lady Bulldog soccer team opens its season with an exhibition game at UAH on Aug. 18, while the Lady Bulldog volleyball season opener is set for Aug. 30 when they face off against Florida A&M in Montgomery for the SWAC/MEAC Tournament.