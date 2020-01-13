Alabama A&M falls at home Monday

Mississippi Valley State entered the Alabama A&M game with zero wins.
The Bulldogs entered the game 5-9 but left 5-10 after the Devils got the 72-66 win on the Bulldog's home court.
A&M takes on Bama State Saturday.
