Alabama A&M falls at home Monday

Bulldogs couldn't hold on to beat Mississippi Valley State Monday.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:45 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Mississippi Valley State entered the Alabama A&M game with zero wins. 

The Bulldogs entered the game 5-9 but left 5-10 after the Devils got the 72-66 win on the Bulldog's home court. 

A&M takes on Bama State Saturday. 

