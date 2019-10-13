Alabama A&M falls at Grambling State

Turnovers are costly,

The Alabama A&M football program learned that lesson the hard way at Grambling State.

Grambling State forced a pair of turnovers in the game’s final two minutes as the Tigers rallied past Alabama A&M 23-10 Saturday afternoon for a non-conference win at Eddie Robinson Stadium.

Alabama A&M has a bye week before traveling to Birmingham on Oct. 26 for the Magic City Classic against rival Alabama State.

During the week off, Alabama A&M likely will take a close look at the costly miscues that occurred at Grambling State.

Even though Alabama A&M struggled to move the football in the first half while continuously putting itself in challenging down and distances with penalties, the Bulldogs still had multiple opportunities to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Turnovers were the difference.

Trailing 10-0 early in the third quarter, Aqeel Glass threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim to pull Alabama A&M within seven.

A few minutes later, Spencer Corey kicked a 37-yard field goal to tie the score.

The Alabama A&M defense kept the Bulldogs in the game, forcing three turnovers, but the Grambling State defense responded with four forced turnovers, including two in the game’s final two minutes.

With the score tied at 10 apiece, Keilon Elder intercepted a Glass pass near midfield. Nine plays later, Jakarie Nichols scored on a 10-yard run with 2:11 remaining in the game.

Alabama A&M tried to piece together a game-winning drive, moving the ball into Grambling State territory.

But Alabama A&M’s comeback bid came to a crashing halt when De’Andre Hogues sacked Glass at midfield, forcing a fumble that was scooped up by Koby Foster and returned 46 yards for a touchdcown.

Glass finished with 225 passing yards, completing 19 of 41 attempts with a touchdown and an interception. Jordan Bentley rushed for 76 yards on 19 carries.

Grambling State quarterback Charles Wright passed for 98 yards, completing 13 of 19 attempts. The Tigers rushed for 230 yards.