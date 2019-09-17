Alabama A&M coach says team won’t play UNA due to treatment of staff, players at game

WAAY 31 is looking into some bold accusations from the head football coach at Alabama A&M University.

Connell Maynor says as long as he's head coach, A&M will not play the University of North Alabama anymore because of how his team and staff were treated at Saturday's game.

Coach Maynor made the comments near the end of his regularly-scheduled news conference on Monday. It started when he misunderstood a question from a reporter and ended with A&M asking an alum who posted the exchange live on Facebook to remove it.

"This is 2019, not 59," Maynor said.

"But it's because of off the field stuff?" the reporter asked.

"Yes sir, this ain't 1959. We don't have to put up with that type of stuff," Maynor said.

That was Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor's response when asked questions about things that happened at Saturday's UNA game.

It started when a reporter asked him if his team will continue to play Samford, this Saturday's opponent. Coach Maynor apparently thought the reporter was asking about UNA, and that's when people learned about the accusations for the first time.

We know one of his complaints is that coaching staff had to wear their credentials around their necks, when UNA coaches were allowed to wear their credentials around their belts. He said players weren't allowed on the field to warm up until two hours before the game.

Maynor also said one of his coaches got into it with a police officer who put his hand on his gun. WAAY 31 reached out to Florence police, who work security at Braly Stadium. They said none of their officers recall such an encounter.

Maynor said the environment was unprofessional, and even though the series with UNA is over, he doesn't want it to continue as long as he's head coach.

UNA students who were at the game told WAAY 31 they didn't notice anything other than standard game day rivalry.

One day after the game, on the university's coaches show, Maynor didn't mention anything out of the norm. WAAY 31 staffers watched the 30 minute show posted to YouTube. In fact, he called it an unbelievable environment, in a good way, because the band was loud and A&M fans showed up in force.

When WAAY 31 reached out to UNA on Tuesday, they said no one from A&M, football staff, players, fans or administration contacted them about any issues. They learned about them through the Facebook live video and news conference.

"I don't think anybody should bash us. I feel like we came out there with class and sportsmanship. I mean that's all you can do," Samera Dawson, a UNA student, said.

WAAY 31 asked UNA about some of Coach Maynor's concerns. As for the field, they say it's standard that not only the opposing team, but also UNA only be allowed on the field two hours prior to kickoff.

As for credentials, the university said they don't care where opposing coaches wear them. WAAY 31 reached out to Alabama A&M numerous times on Tuesday for clarification about the coach's concerns. They have not returned our calls since around noon on Tuesday.