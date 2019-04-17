Alabama A&M campus on nightly curfew following Tuesday night altercation

The Alabama A&M University campus is now on a nightly curfew, following an altercation Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with the university, Jerome Saintjones, says there were no weapons involved in the altercation, and a curfew has been implemented to reduce foot traffic on the campus after 9:00 p.m.

According to Saintjones, visitation at residence halls has also been restricted, and everyone entering a residential facility must show student identification.

The university’s Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident, and the safety precautions will remain in place until further notice, Saintjones says. He says a notice to students was sent out from Student Affairs around 11 p.m. Tuesday. He doesn't know the number of students involved in the incident and wasn't informed of any arrests.

According to the memo sent to students, Saintjones says, the curfew is also intended to reduce the gathering of non-academic, large groupings or activities not sponsored by the university. He says outside assistance, like Huntsville police, probably was not called to the campus Tuesday night, since notices were issued directly to students via Student Affairs.

Saintjones says emergencies, weather alerts, etc. are typically sent directly from the campus police department and students, faculty, staff and parents would have been notified and alerted. He says he believes the incident was made mostly via social media.