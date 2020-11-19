Alabama A&M breaks ground on new event center

After years of waiting, Alabama A&M students will finally have an event center on campus.

The school broke ground on a new 132,000-square-foot event center and arena on Thursday.

The facility will include a 6,000-seat arena, which will host sports like basketball and volleyball, as well as locker rooms and training rooms and even a kitchen. There will also be a hall of fame honoring former student-athletes.

During the groundbreaking, officials said this is something that all of North Alabama should be excited about.

"This is an excellent project for our students. They've wanted it for a while. This is a space where they can have their graduations, their convocations, their recruiting fairs,” Clayton Gibson, Alabama A&M’s senior VP for finance & administration, said.

“It's a place where the community can host their events -- weddings and anything else that's needed for, so we're pretty excited about this.”

The project is expected to be finished in the summer of 2022. It is estimated that construction will cost between $50-58 million.