Alabama A&M adds local guys to signing class

It's Dylan Howard's first signing day as Alabama A&M's Head Basketball Coach.
The former UAB player was all smiles announcing the talent coming to Huntsville this season. Two guys are from Madison County. Garrett Hicks played for James Clemens, and Mason Ellison played for Lee. Congrats to those who signed with the Bulldogs.
