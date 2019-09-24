Clear
BREAKING NEWS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: ‘Suspicious package’ found near Alabama A&M gymnasium is not a threat

Huntsville police responded to the scene.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 2:49 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says the department has pulled off the call regarding the package located near the gym. He says the bomb squad responded and determined it was not a threat.

According to Johnson, it appears to belong to someone on campus and was left behind.

----------

From earlier:

Alabama A&M University says its gymnasium was evacuated around 12:15 p.m. after officials were alerted of a suspicious package there.

Students received an alert saying to avoid the area, which is near a residential hall. Huntsville police responded to the scene. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events