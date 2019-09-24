Huntsville police: ‘Suspicious package’ found near Alabama A&M gymnasium is not a threat

Update: Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says the department has pulled off the call regarding the package located near the gym. He says the bomb squad responded and determined it was not a threat.

According to Johnson, it appears to belong to someone on campus and was left behind.

----------

From earlier:

Alabama A&M University says its gymnasium was evacuated around 12:15 p.m. after officials were alerted of a suspicious package there.

Students received an alert saying to avoid the area, which is near a residential hall. Huntsville police responded to the scene.