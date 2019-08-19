Alabama A&M University renovates 63-year-old dorm

Students are starting to move into a recently renovated dorm at Alabama A&M University.

WAAY 31 took a tour of the new additions at the girls' dorm.

After the renovations, students now have access to private bathrooms and an updated laundry facility after decades of no change.

Former students, current students and Alabama A&M staff were present at the re-dedication for the Emily Thigpen Hall.

After reconstructing parts of the 63-year-old building, the community style bathrooms now have a private feel to them with locked doors. Also, the dorms have double the closet space with extra storage under the beds.

WAAY 31 spoke with one former resident who lived in the hall when it first opened and has a message for new students.

“Please take care of the building. We have the building, but we destroy them. So, out of love and everything else, I hope they’ll take care of the building,” said Cora Gragg Redmond.

A&M staff said they hope the new amenities help the students feel at home.