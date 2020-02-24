Alabama A&M University moving forward with 11-acre development project

Alabama A&M University is moving forward with an 11-acre development project.
On Friday, an overview was provided before the Board of Trustees on the project, which the university says could include two hotels, retail spaces and restaurants.
The university says the development will complement a multi-functional event center. That center is expected be fully constructed in 2022.
The Board of Trustees will act on building name recommendations at a future meeting, according to the university.
