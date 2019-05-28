Alabama A&M University gets new traffic signal to decease car accidents on campus

Alabama A&M University has a new traffic signal to help prevent car accidents on campus.

The new traffic signal is located on Meridian Street as soon as you enter A and M's campus.

Once the button is pressed to walk, the light will tell cars to stop so students can safely walk across the street.

"It's just a sign of relief that us students, we can just walk across the street now, legally, and get to our classes on time, and cut through the grass and stuff and makes it convenient," said Jay St. John, a student at AAMU.

St. John has been a student at Alabama A&M for two years now and he's very happy his safety is being considered.

Huntsville traffic engineers told us this light is a high intensity activated crosswalk, or a hawk signal.

It starts with a flashing yellow, then steady yellow to signal the driver to slow down.

When the light is solid red, cars must stop so pedestrians can cross.

"People just going super fast but some people are nice and some people would stop, but it really just depends on the person and their mood," said St. John.

A&M school officials told us students have been hit by cars at this intersection in the past so they wanted to find a safer way for students to get across campus.

After a study was done by the university and the city, they decided to add the new signal and installed a speed bump.

"Safety is important not only for us, there's an elementary down there the school, so I think it's just a lot of students in general so I think this whole street right here, just being secured it would make it easier," said St. John.

Huntsville traffic engineers told WAAY-31 in the next two years, they want to install three more of these signals in the city.

The only other school in the city that has one is University of Alabama in Huntsville.