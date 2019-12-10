Alabama A&M Releases 2020 Football Schedule

Alabama A&M has released its 2020 football schedule.

The schedule features four home games, two trips to Birmingham and a road contest at a Southeastern Conference opponent.

“I’m really excited about the upcoming schedule,” Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks said. “This schedule provides us the opportunity to continue to develop and grow our football program while enabling us to be competitive with other Division-I programs.”

Alabama A&M opens the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 with Stephen F. Austin in the annual Louis Crews Classic — the first time the Bulldogs have ever faced the Lumberjacks.

After opening the season at Louis Crews Stadium, Alabama A&M travels to Birmingham on Sept. 12 for the season’s first road contest at UAB.

Alabama A&M returns to Louis Crews Stadium on Sept. 19 when the Bulldogs host Southern for the season’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference contest. It is the first time Alabama A&M has hosted Southern at Louis Crews Stadium since the 2016 season.

“We’re excited about the schedule and really looking forward to what’s ahead for our program in the 2020 season,” Alabama A&M football coach Connell Maynor said. “We get to open the season at home against a quality FCS opponent in Stephen F. Austin, and follow that up on the road against a really good FBS program in UAB.

“Those are two challenging tests to open the season, and we need that because we follow those games up with a quality conference program in Southern that we haven’t beaten in a while.”

On Sept. 26, Alabama A&M makes the first of two trips to Houston when the Bulldogs travel to Texas Southern. The Bulldogs return to Huntsville on Oct. 3 to face Alcorn State for homecoming.

Alabama A&M travels to Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 10, and the following week, the Bulldogs return to Texas for a SWAC game at Prairie View A&M — the first time the Bulldogs have faced the Panthers since the 2014 season.

Following an open week, Alabama A&M returns to Birmingham to play rival Alabama State in the 79th Magic City Classic at Legion Field.

Alabama A&M travels to Jackson State on Nov. 7 before returning to Huntsville on Nov. 14 for the season’s final home game against Grambling State.

Alabama A&M closes out the regular season on Nov. 21 when the Bulldogs travel to Mississippi State.

“Getting an opportunity to play an SEC program like Mississippi State is a challenge our players will be excited about,” said Maynor, whose Bulldogs completed the 2019 season with a 7-5 record while finishing second in the SWAC East.

“But we’re looking forward to what’s ahead for our program. We’re just trying to build on what we’ve established the past two years and continue to take that next step towards winning a championship.”

ALABAMA A&M 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE