Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Season Opener Moved to Von Braun Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M Athletics has announced that the men's basketball season opener against Tennessee State, slated for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, will now be played at the Von Braun Center.

The move was made to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and allow for more fans to be in attendance at the Bulldogs opener following a 2020-21 season that saw limited seating capacity due to renovations at Elmore Gymnasium.

Tickets for the game will be $10 and will be available for purchase at Alabama A&M from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Monday, November 8. The day of the game tickets will be sold from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louis Crews Stadium Ticket Office and beginning at 5 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.

One of Huntsville's premier athletic venues, VBC has a maximum seating capacity of 10,000 and is located at 700 Monroe Street. Stay tuned to www.AAMUSports.com, the official online home of Alabama A&M Athletics, for all updates on this game and everything Bulldogs.