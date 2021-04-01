Alabama A&M Football releases fall home schedule

It's no stretch to say that the spring football season has been an odd one for Alabama A&M. As of Thursday, the Bulldogs have only played one of their five scheduled game and had all of their home games canceled.

While the spring season will end without any action at Loius Crews Stadium, the team has announced plans to play five home games during the fall season.

Those games are:

September 4 – South Carolina State (Louis Crews Classic)

October 9 – Jackson State (Homecoming)

October 16 – Florida A&M

November 6 – Mississippi Valley State

November 20 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

In a statement Thursday, Bryan Hicks, A&M's director of athletics said they were very excited about the upcoming season.

"The schedule is loaded with competitive balance between new opponents and traditional rivalries that will be great fun for the Bulldog Faithful. With all the challenges from this past year, we are ready for some football at Louis Crews Stadium!"

"We are extremely excited about just playing at home again in front of our fans," head coach Connell Maynor said in a statement. "We have a tough schedule next year but we look forward to the challenge and we will be ready."

The Bulldogs (2-0) currently have three games remaining on the spring schedule, all road games.