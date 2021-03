Alabama A&M Football added a game against South Carolina State to its schedule.

The team’s original season opener against Alcorn State and this weekend's scheduled game at Mississippi Valley State were cancelled and postponed.

Now, they will take the field in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Saturday, March 6.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. (CST).

