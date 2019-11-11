Clear
Alabama A&M Basketball falls to UAB

The Bulldogs took on the Blazers on Veterans Day down in Birmingham and did not get the result they wanted.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Alabama A&M basketball traveled down to Birmingham on Veterans Day to face the UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs couldn't overcome a tough UAB team and fell 74-52.

True freshman Cameron Alford led A&M with 14 points. While James Clemens grad and other true freshman Garrett Hicks was second on the leader board with 12. 

Alabama A&M gets just a few days off before they head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m. CT.

