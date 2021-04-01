Alabama A&M Baseball defeats Alabama State, ends losing streak

On Opening Day, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-10, 2-5) got in on the action, opening a three-game series against Alabama State at Toyota Field.

The A&M took the series opener 10-8, securing just their second win of the season and ending a five-game skid.

Jose Figueroa had a strong performance on the mound, striking out seven and allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings.

At the plate, centerfielder Teddy Bridges reached base four times, going 3-4 with a walk. He also scored three runs.

Trevor Berkemeyer, A&M's second baseman, drove in three runs on two hits.

First pitch in the second game of the series is slated for 6 p.m. at Toyota Field Friday.