Alabama A&M athletics announces new mask mandate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.­­- Alabama A&M athletics has announced a revised mask policy entering the Fall 2021 season. Listed below are the rules and regulations that will now be enforced at all Bulldog Athletic venues as well as campus wide.

The University adheres to mandatory mask, gaiters and face shields with masks in public areas on campus, as advised by the CDC.

Please note that face shields are not adequate protection when used without a mask.

Bandanas are not allowed in any shape or form as face protection upon entry to the campus.

The public areas on campus include, but are not limited to hallways, elevators, stairwells, bathrooms, open work areas, classrooms, closely confined workspaces, study areas, face-to-face meetings and large gatherings whether located inside or outside where adequate social distancing cannot be achieved.

Please be advised that all spectators are required to wear a face mask for entry. Disposable masks will be provided to those who fail to bring their own.

Alabama A&M Athletics appreciate your thorough cooperation in these efforts to promote the health and well-being of all of those involved.