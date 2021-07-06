Alabama AG seeks finger pointing ban in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial

State prosecutors are asking the judge in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s upcoming criminal trial to keep him from using an “everyone is doing it and the State is picking on me” defense.

They don’t want Blakely possibly naming other public officials engaged in similar activities he is charged in.

Blakely faces 11 ethics and theft charges and could lose his post and spend decades in jail if convicted.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jasper Roberts Jr. ask the court to exclude any evidence or argument about other state employees, public officers, or public officials having engaged in conduct or acts similar to the actions they allege against Blakely but have not been prosecuted.

Prosecutors explaining, they submitted this last-minute motion because they only learned Blakely intends to offer evidence of other public employees engaging in acts similar during his trial.

They argue that information has no relevance in the case against Blakely and would muddy the waters.

A judge has not yet ruled on this motion.

Jury selection begins Monday when 500 people summoned to appear for jury duty in this case show up to begin interviews with the defense and prosecutors.

Opening statements are expected to begin July 19.

Read the motion below: