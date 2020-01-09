Clear
Alabama AG opposed expected medical marijuana bill

A state study commission has recommended a medical marijuana proposal for the session that begins next month.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama attorney general is opposing medical marijuana legislation expected to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a Jan. 6 letter to lawmakers expressing his opposition to the anticipated legislation.

Marshall's letter expresses his concern. He drew parallels with the opioid addiction crisis. He also noted federal law continues to ban marijuana.

A state study commission has recommended a medical marijuana proposal for the session that begins next month. The commission was created after legislation failed last year.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of medical marijuana program.

