Alabama AG Steve Marshall asks FEC to investigate Senate race tactics

Marshall previously said he was evaluating the reports.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama attorney general is not investigating reports of online fakery in the 2017 Alabama Senate race after determining it is an issue for federal election regulators.

A spokesman for Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday that Marshall's office has asked the Federal Election Commission to "investigate the matter to determine if any federal laws were violated."

The Washington Post and New York Times reported incidents of misleading online tactics by a social media researcher and others during Democratic Sen. Doug Jones' 2017 campaign against Republican Roy Moore. Operators posed as conservative voters on Facebook.

Marshall previously said he was evaluating the reports. Spokesman Mike Lewis wrote in an email that they evaluated reports of possible deception and "determined the matter to be under the exclusive jurisdiction" of the FEC.

