Alabama ABC Board announces limited release whiskey sweepstakes

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board on Thursday announced its limited release whiskey sweepstakes.

A news release from ABC said its allocation of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon and other hard-to-get whiskeys will be available for purchase at eight stores on Nov. 9.

Beginning Oct. 5 and ending Oct. 25, Alabamians can enter the “Alabama ABC Select Spirits 2020 Limited Release Sweepstakes." One hundred winners will be drawn for each location to buy restricted quantities of “highly coveted whiskey brands,” Thursday’s release said.

Winners will be notified on Oct. 27 and given a place in line at their chosen ABC store.

You can enter the sweepstakes and see its terms and conditions here.

The following locations are participating in the event:

ABC Store #4 – 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Auburn, AL 36830

ABC Store #53 – 8115 Hwy. 72 West, Madison, AL 35758

ABC Store #55 – 201 Rele St., Mountain Brook, AL 35223

ABC Store #58 – 3232 Galleria Cir., Ste. 110, Hoover, AL 35244

ABC Store #67 – 160 Baldwin Sq., Fairhope, AL 36532

ABC Store #87 – 6941 Bellingrath Rd., Theodore, AL 36582

ABC Store #102 – 3420 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

ABC Store #175 – 2786 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117

