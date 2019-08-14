Alabama A&M student shot and killed in Talladega

WAAY 31 has learned more about an Alabama A&M student who was shot and killed in Talladega.

Investigators say Javaon Ousley shot an off-duty police officer in the arm Tuesday afternoon. That officer returned fire, killing Ousley.

"I was surprised, like that's crazy. I just talked to him like a week ago," Ousley's friend, Deric Sippial, said.

Sippial said he met Ousley, or "Casper" as his friends called him, in a computer science class last spring. He says he's stunned to learn the friend he played basketball with is gone.

"Everybody just, you know, a loss for words," he said.

Carroll Watson, the mayor of Lincoln, which is just north of Talladega, told WAAY 31 Ousley was meeting up with a woman he met on Facebook to sell something on Tuesday afternoon.

Watson said the woman brought a family member with her, an off-duty Lincoln police officer, because there had been robberies in the community.

He said the officer, whose name hasn't been released, saw Ousley try to rob the woman and stepped in. Watson said Ousley shot the off-duty officer, and he then fired back, killing Ousley.

Sippial says he doesn't know much about the circumstances of Ousley's death, but wants him to be remembered in a positive light.

"Everybody knew him as like the dude who loved to have fun," Sippial said.

"He was cool with everybody, like Casper didn't bother anybody. He didn't have problems with anybody. He was a real cool dude," he said.

Watson said the Talladega District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting, and it will consider bringing in a special agent to help with the investigation.