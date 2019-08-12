Alabama A&M band taking extra precautions during heat advisory

Athletes aren't the only ones beating the heat. WAAY 31 found band members are being extra careful as they practice outside.

Even in a t-shirt and shorts, the weight of the instruments can really make practicing outside even more difficult. This is why band directors at Alabama A&M are taking extra precautions when practicing this week.

Band practice was moved inside for most of the day Monday because by noon, temperatures were already beginning to feel close to 100 degrees.

Students said practicing in the heat builds up the endurance they need for competition and game season, but they're careful.

"Everyone has a limit and once you hit your limit, you're only going to just break yourself down, so they push us but not to that extreme," Josiah Gholar, a member in the band, said.

The band director, Carlton Wright, knows how it feels to practice in the heat because he also played in the A&M band. He says he looks at the forecast every night and then makes his decision on where they'll practice.

"We go hard, as hard as we can, and we take breaks every 30 minutes or so, 45 minutes, and let them cool off and re-hydrate and, you know, get back at it," he said.

Students said that they get prepared for hot practices even when they aren't practicing.

"As long as you're not eating doughnuts or something, that's lots of sugar or stuff like that, it's fine, but for drinks, water, Gatorade, Powerade, things of that nature," Deion Dowling, a student in the band, said.

A&M band students will keep on a rigorous schedule as they gear up for Battle of the Bands in Birmingham on September 15th.