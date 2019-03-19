Alabama 101 now open to local traffic in Lawrence County

Alabama 101 in the Lennon Hill community, north of Town Creek in Lawrence County, is now open to local traffic after days of pumping to reduce extensive flooding in the area, according to Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman.

Truck and other through traffic still must detour. When the road foundation is drier, if no issues arise, ALDOT will open the road to all traffic, Burkett said.

The intersection of Alabama 101 and County Road 406 was flooded following heavy rainfall in late February. The road was totally closed between County Road 268 and County Road 404 on Feb. 24. About 200 million gallons of water covered nearly 160 acres in the low-lying area around the intersection. About 1,500 feet of the highway was covered, with a few feet of water covering the roadway at its lowest point, Burkett said.

ALDOT anticipates continuing pumping operations for a few days.