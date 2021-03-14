2 seed Alabama to face Iona in first round of NCAA tournament

The Crimson Tide will face the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis on Saturday.

This marks Alabama's first appearance in the tournament since 2018. That year, the team was knocked out by the team that would go on to win it all, Villanova, in the round of 32.

This year, Alabama (23-6) won the SEC regular-season title and captured the school's first SEC tournament title in 30 years with a win over LSU on Sunday.

The two seed ranking is tied for the best in program history, the previous instances were in 1987 and 2002.

The Tide will face the 15th seeded Iona team led by Rick Pitino. Pitino previously led Kentucky (1996) and Louisville (2013) to NCAA tournament championships -- though the 2013 title was vacated by the NCAA.

Pitino was also the Friars' head coach in 1987, knocking the Tide out of the tournament in the Sweet 16.