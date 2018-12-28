Alabama players share favorite part of playoff games

Playing in the College Football Playoffs is a once in a lifetime opportunity for most teams, but not for the Alabama Crimson Tide. They definitely have some experience in this types of situations, but Florence grad Keaton Anderson and James Clemens Grad Ryan Parris still say each trip is different and they shared their favorite parts.

"I think each is it's own opportunity. Each has its own special experience with it. So this one's been great so far and looking forward to the rest of the week and the game on Saturday. But it's been cool because it's our first time here for all of us, so it's been a special experience for us," Redshirt Junior Keaton Anderson said Thursday during Alabama's media day.

While Parris introduced the WAAY 31 sports team to his fellow special team guys and said, "It's probably my favorite, I can't believe I'm saying that, but probably my favorite," referring to the special teams group.

The 12 Tennessee Valley players are definitely not in Alabama anymore being in Miami. These guys are country boys through and through, but they're having fun in the 305.