North Alabama volleyball downs Alabama A&M 3-0

HUNTSVILLE – Maggie Sullivan hit .714 with 10 kills to lead the University of North Alabama volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep at Alabama A&M on Tuesday. The 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 victory gives the Lions a 6-7 record on the season as the team turns its attention to ASUN Conference play, which begins on Friday.

Sullivan, a junior from Tuscaloosa, added a service ace and two blocks for the match, which was played at the Student Health and Wellness Center on the AAMU campus. UNA also defeated the Bulldogs 3-0 seven days ago at Flowers Hall.

On Tuesday, North Alabama led wire to wire in the first two sets before rallying to win the third. Alabama A&M held an early 13-8 lead to prompt a UNA timeout. A service ace later put the home team ahead 19-15 before the comeback began.

Two errors against the Bulldogs and a kill by Sullivan made the score 19-18 to force an AAMU timeout. After another error by Alabama A&M, a block by Sullivan and Breylee Linder gave UNA its first lead at 20-19. Back-to-back service aces by Tatum Fouche and another kill by Sullivan then extended the lead to 23-19 before a service error broke up an 8-0 run.

The Lions reached match point before a kill by Katy Floyd ended the contest. AK Griggs also had 10 kills for the Lions. She hit .533 and added a block on the night. Breylee Linder turned in 31 assists as UNA hit .247 as a team.

UNA will travel to Jacksonville, Ala., next weekend for a trio of conference matches at the ASUN Crossover. The Lions will face Kennesaw State, Stetson and North Florida on the campus of Jacksonville State.