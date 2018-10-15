Clear

Be wary of marijuana-related investments, officials say

The Alabama Securities Commission issued a warning Monday about the schemes and risks of marijuana-related investments.

According to the commission, investments in marijuana business ventures have increased along with its media coverage, which scammers are using to their advantage.

The most commonly used tactics are reverse merger scams, "pump & dump" schemes, crowdfunding and jurisdiction-specific illegal
marijuana schemes. Before handing away any money, people should do their research and contact the commission at 1-800-222-1253 with any questions.

