The Alabama Securities Commission issued a warning Monday about the schemes and risks of marijuana-related investments.
According to the commission, investments in marijuana business ventures have increased along with its media coverage, which scammers are using to their advantage.
The most commonly used tactics are reverse merger scams, "pump & dump" schemes, crowdfunding and jurisdiction-specific illegal
marijuana schemes. Before handing away any money, people should do their research and contact the commission at 1-800-222-1253 with any questions.
To view the full advisory, click here.
Related Content
- Be wary of marijuana-related investments, officials say
- Trump company invests more into golf resort
- Police: Madison shooting was domestic-related
- Senator Shelby announces $690,000 in rural development investments
- Alabama investigating 53 potential flu-related deaths in 3 weeks
- Unemployment benefits offered after weather-related job losses
- OSHA proposes fines for Huntsville contractor in work-related death
- Facebook to label election-related 'issue ads' in US
- Senate foreign relations chairman meets Maduro in Venezuela
- 'Red flag' laws may reduce gun-related suicides, study finds
Scroll for more content...