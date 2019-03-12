Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Aircraft carrying 3 people from Mobile has crashed in southern Illinois

The plane departed Mobile, Alabama early Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: AP

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) - A single-engine aircraft carrying three people has crashed in southern Illinois.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing says the plane went down Tuesday northeast of Waterloo.

Authorities say sheriff's police responded to a report of a plane having gone down and came upon wreckage along a highway. Rohlfing says it is suspected engine problems caused the crash.

The plane departed Mobile, Alabama early Tuesday and was destined for St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the downed aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32k.

With the pilot aboard the aircraft was his wife and grandchild. The man and woman were taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Their grandchild was taken to Children's Hospital for treatment. The identity and conditions of the passengers wasn't immediately known.

Waterloo is located about 24 miles (39 km) southeast of St. Louis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events