Aircraft carrying 3 people from Mobile has crashed in southern Illinois

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) - A single-engine aircraft carrying three people has crashed in southern Illinois.
Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing says the plane went down Tuesday northeast of Waterloo.
Authorities say sheriff's police responded to a report of a plane having gone down and came upon wreckage along a highway. Rohlfing says it is suspected engine problems caused the crash.
The plane departed Mobile, Alabama early Tuesday and was destined for St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the downed aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32k.
With the pilot aboard the aircraft was his wife and grandchild. The man and woman were taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Their grandchild was taken to Children's Hospital for treatment. The identity and conditions of the passengers wasn't immediately known.
Waterloo is located about 24 miles (39 km) southeast of St. Louis.
