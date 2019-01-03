Airbus to build new assembly facility in Mobile

New aerospace manufacturing is coming to Alabama and ground will start to move on the project later this month.

That announcement came from German airplane manufacturer Airbus. The company announced on Thursday that a new U.S. assembly facility will be built in Mobile, Alabama and will be adjacent to the existing Airbus A320 facility.

The new plant will produce A220-300 series for Airbus.

As part of their statement on Thursday, Airbus also announced that both Jetblue Airways and new airline “Moxy” finalized the purchase of 60 A220-300 plane during the last week of December.

Moxy is a new, low-cost airline that was “unveiled at the Farborough International Airshow in July." The airline is a venture spearheaded by JetBlue founder, David Neeleman. He "also founded Azul Brazilian Airlines and is the controlling investor in the revitalization of TAP Air Portugal," according to Airbus.

The announcement comes ahead of Jetblue’s 20th anniversary, which was lauded by Airbus in a statement.

““Their endorsement of the A220 proves this aircraft meets those two criteria better than any alternative in its segment. Thank you JetBlue and congratulations on this big milestone in your growth,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

Airbus said to date, they have booked orders for more than 500 A220 aircraft.

The company said construction on the new assembly facility in Mobile will begin later this month.