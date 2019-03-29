Company closing MedFlight Huntsville base in Meridianville

On Friday, Air Methods announced it is closing the MedFlight Huntsville base in Meridianville. Air Methods is the parent company of MedFlight Huntsville.

In total, 15 people worked at MedFlight Huntsville.

Below is a statement from Doug Flanders, a spokesperson with Air Methods:

"Air Methods, the leading air medical services provider, today announced it will no longer maintain its MedFlight Huntsville base in Merdianville, Alabama. The move comes after a thorough review and analysis of the area, and confirmation that the community needs can be fulfilled by other area bases.

During the transition period, Air Methods will work with all employees on opportunities for other positions within Air Methods or their next career steps. In addition, Air Methods is committed to ensuring that the service area will be covered by other air medical aircraft in the area, including the local Life Savers bases and Vanderbilt’s LifeFlight program which is through a partnership with Air Methods. They are currently in position and ready to respond to any calls to ensure coverage for the community.

The dispatch center will not experience any interruption in service. The same number 800-825-4444 will continued to be used for emergency air medical services request and the dispatch center will coordinate the request."