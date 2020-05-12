Air Force plans North Alabama flyovers in salute to our medical heroes

Photo Gallery 10 Images
Another special salute is planned from the skies on Tuesday for our frontline health care workers.
Alabama's only U.S. Air Force Reserve Wing will pass over 10 cities, including parts of the Shoals, Decatur and Huntsville.
You'll get a chance to see two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing.
The two-ship formation will fly over the Muscle Shoals/Florence area between 12:10-12:20 P.M., Decatur between 12:20 and 12:30 P.M. and Huntsville between 12:30 and 12:40 P.M.
The best way for the 908th to say thank you was to find a way to incorporate the thank you into already scheduled training missions.
“We have members from all over the state, so we wanted to find a way to say thank you to the state and not just our home base city of Montgomery,” said Col. Craig Drescher, commander of the 908th Airlift Wing.
“We wanted to show our support for all of the great Alabamians doing everything they can in this fight against COVID19,” he explained. "We continue to hear all these amazing stories of people stepping up and going above and beyond their civic duty and we wanted to find a way to say thank you.”
