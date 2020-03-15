These North Alabama schools are closing before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown

School systems closing Monday, March 16:

Albertville City Schools

Boaz City Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Limestone County Schools

Grace Lutheran School

Country Day School

Lincoln Academy in TN

School systems closing Tuesday, March 17:

Decatur City

Hartselle City

Lauderdale County

Muscle Shoals City

All Alabama public schools will be closed for two-and-a-half weeks starting March 19, officials said Friday at an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) news conference. On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in Alabama.