Clear

These North Alabama schools are closing before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown

A list of North Alabama school districts that are closing early, before the state mandated closure.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 7:08 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 7:28 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

School systems closing Monday, March 16:

  • Albertville City Schools
  • Boaz City Schools
  • Guntersville City Schools
  • Huntsville City Schools
  • Madison City Schools
  • Madison County Schools
  • Limestone County Schools
  • Grace Lutheran School
  • Country Day School
  • Lincoln Academy in TN

School systems closing Tuesday, March 17:

  • Decatur City
  • Hartselle City
  • Lauderdale County
  • Muscle Shoals City

All Alabama public schools will be closed for two-and-a-half weeks starting March 19, officials said Friday at an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) news conference. On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events