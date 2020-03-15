These North Alabama schools are closing before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown

School systems closing Monday, March 16:
- Albertville City Schools
- Boaz City Schools
- Guntersville City Schools
- Huntsville City Schools
- Madison City Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Limestone County Schools
- Grace Lutheran School
- Country Day School
- Lincoln Academy in TN
School systems closing Tuesday, March 17:
- Decatur City
- Hartselle City
- Lauderdale County
- Muscle Shoals City
All Alabama public schools will be closed for two-and-a-half weeks starting March 19, officials said Friday at an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) news conference. On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in Alabama.
