Agricultural workshop to train new farmers and ranchers

Training the next generation of farmers, right here in the Tennessee Valley! Booker Farms will hold a workshop this week in partnership with Alabama A&M and the USDA.

It will give new farmers and ranchers the training they need to have their own farms. Here, they'll learn about soil testing, planting, harvesting and more. The owner of Booker Farms said there's a farm worker shortage that could have severe consequences down the line.

"What we tryna do is to encourage the farmers to actually lease or mentor a new farmer come on instead of losing the farmland. We can continue to have the produce and the different types of row crops and things that are needed," said J.D. Booker.

Booker said Thursday's workshop is the beginning of the three year long training.

If you enroll, you'll be placed at farms across the country. They hope to train 3,300 new farmers. If you want to sign up, it's not too late. Registration is open until Thursday's event, which starts at 8 a.m. at Booker Farms.