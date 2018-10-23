Clear

Agricultural workshop to train new farmers and ranchers

It will give new farmers and ranchers the training they need to have their own farms. Here, they'll learn about soil testing, planting, harvesting and more.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 5:42 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Training the next generation of farmers, right here in the Tennessee Valley! Booker Farms will hold a workshop this week in partnership with Alabama A&M and the USDA. 

It will give new farmers and ranchers the training they need to have their own farms. Here, they'll learn about soil testing, planting, harvesting and more. The owner of Booker Farms said there's a farm worker shortage that could have severe consequences down the line.

"What we tryna do is to encourage the farmers to actually lease or mentor a new farmer come on instead of losing the farmland. We can continue to have the produce and the different types of row crops and things that are needed," said J.D. Booker.

Booker said Thursday's workshop is the beginning of the three year long training.

If you enroll, you'll be placed at farms across the country. They hope to train 3,300 new farmers. If you want to sign up, it's not too late. Registration is open until Thursday's event, which starts at 8 a.m. at Booker Farms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events