Agents arrest two in Albertville after seizing drugs, guns and cash

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects on Tuesday, April, 30, after agents seized methamphetamine, two guns and cash during a search of an Albertville home on April Lane.

William Cantrell Jr., 43, and Deborah Stone, 53, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Cantrell was also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $25,500, and Stone’s bond was set at $10,000.