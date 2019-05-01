Clear
Agents arrest two in Albertville after seizing drugs, guns and cash

William Cantrell Jr. and Deborah Stone

Agents seized methamphetamine, two guns and cash while executing a search warrant in Albertville.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects on Tuesday, April, 30, after agents seized methamphetamine, two guns and cash during a search of an Albertville home on April Lane.

William Cantrell Jr., 43, and Deborah Stone, 53, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Cantrell was also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $25,500, and Stone’s bond was set at $10,000.

