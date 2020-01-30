Agencies remain at Jackson County Park during cleanup

ADEM will remain on scene as environmental contractors are removing floating debris from the area waters.

Salvage efforts are still underway at Jackson County Park, and the Alabama Department of Environmental (ADEM) management said environmental contractors are removing floating debris from the area waters.

Currently, 7,000 feet of hard boom and about 4,000 feet of absorbent boom are in place. The area will shrink in size as the edges are cleaned up, ADEM said.

Volunteers with the Red Cross are working to provide counseling to everyone who was impacted by the tragedy.

The Red Cross said it went boat-to-boat and home-to-home today to check on people and offer counseling because the volunteers understand what happened here was traumatic.

Counselors said this is the most family oriented campground they have ever been on, and that they're taking care of each other. Many of them are seeking comfort and still shocked by the devastation left behind by the fire.

"They're still in major shock, so a lot of them are not ready to talk. Not at all, and we told them we are here when you're ready. And that's all you can say. They just don't have words to tell you what they are going through," said Marguerite Adams, a Red Cross Volunteer.

Adams said she is a volunteer based out of Louisiana and many of the other volunteers are from out of the area. She said they've interacted with people throughout the last few days that are looking for closure.

The Red Cross said they will stay out here as long as they are needed, and said counseling resources will are available to everyone out here including park workers, people who have helped provide meals and the crews working on cleaning up the debris.