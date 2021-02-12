Agencies are prepared to keep roads safe in Madison County

The possibility of winter weather means there's a chance our roads could become icy and unsafe.

Both the Alabama Department of Public Transportation (ALDOT) and Madison City Public Works got their trucks and equipment ready to go in case the roads get icy this weekend.

"You got to be ready for whatever, because, you know, weather in North Alabama is tricky," said Mike Gentle with Madison City Public Works.

Gentle said they have two crews ready to be put on standby for any winter weather.

He said overpasses and smaller bridges are the main areas of concern for icing. So, that's where they'll concentrate on pretreating the roads if need be.

“When we do have ice or snow on the road, we ask people to just, you know, try to stay home, stay off the roads, and let us be out there try to do our jobs," said Gentle.

Both an ALDOT spokesman and Gentle urge you to only go on the roads if it's an emergency.

“We’re not clearing it for people to go out and joyride. What we’re actually trying to do is keep them as safe as possible for the EMS, police and fire, because they need to go where they need to go," said Gentle.

He said if you have to be out on the roads in the winter weather, to make sure you drive slowly and ease up to stop signs and stop lights so you don't skid. He also said it doesn't matter what type of car you drive, it is unsafe to drive on icy roads.

“A lot of people say, ‘I got a four-wheel drive,’ if you have ice on the roads, it’s not going to do you, you’re still not going to have traction. You might have a little better traction with snow, but if ice, you don’t have no traction basically," said Gentle.

