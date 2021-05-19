Agave & Rye now open in Huntsville

Agave & Rye is now open in Huntsville.

The Tequila and Bourbon Hall that promises “epic tacos” among its dining options officially opened Wednesday in Bridge Street Town Centre.

Learn more about the restaurant HERE, take a look at its Facebook page HERE, and see the full news release from the company below:

Agave & Rye, a modern Tequila and Bourbon Hall, based at its roots in Covington, KY, will bring its unique menu and dining experience to Huntsville, Alabama – it’s first market outside of the Midwest. The restaurant will open in the Bridge Street Town Centre on May 19th. This location will be Agave & Rye’s eighth restaurant since establishing itself in 2018 and its fourth restaurant in the past year, alone. Each opening marks the continuation of aggressive expansion, come to life by independent restaurateurs Yavonne and Wade Sarber. Alabama will mark the beginning of a vision and a dream to bring Agave & Rye to restaurant-goers and diners in need of an adventurous escape nationwide.

Each restaurant has an aesthetic that is unique to its location, bringing its own feel from the surrounding community to blend both Agave & Rye and the city together into one epic experience. Agave & Rye’s concept walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, which gives it the feel of “urban grunge” with an eclectic mix of music that spans everything from 80’s pop hits to today’s essential tracks. This location in Huntsville will evoke a style that blends soothing and contemporary décor, as well as design features that call to mind “Rocket City’s” culture.

“Agave & Rye is built with heart and passion,” shares Yavonne Sarber, Founder and CEO of Agave & Rye. “We truly feel we’ve created an escape, and we’ve started calling Agave & Rye a ‘playground’. We’re creating something that causes guests to want to leave their homes to experience something amazing and one-of-a-kind.”

The menu itself sets Agave & Rye apart from the traditional restaurant with street favorites, as well as epic tacos – such as “The Crown Jewel”, featuring truffle mac n’ cheese and lobster, the “Swipe Right”, featuring honey lime grilled chicken, sweet & spicy bacon and aged white cheddar, and “The Proper Dinner”, featuring whiskey and coke short rib, butter whipped potatoes, glazed baby carrots and tobacco onions. Signature craft cocktails offer a mix of modern and traditional, from Jalapeño Pineapple Margaritas to Whiskey & Cherry Dr. Pepper Slushees. Fresh, made-from-scratch recipes with only the best ingredients available offer inventive ways for guests to enjoy expertly crafted food, bite-by-bite and sip-by-sip.

The Huntsville restaurant, seating 170 guests indoors and 100 guests on an outdoor patio, will sit at 365 The Bridge St. in Huntsville.