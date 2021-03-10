Agave & Rye bringing tacos, tequila, bourbon and more to Huntsville

A new restaurant promising “epic tacos,” among much more, is headed to Huntsville.

Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall plans to open April 28 in Bridge Street Town Centre.

The interior will seat 170 guests, with 40 of those seats at the bar. Outdoor seating will be available for up to 100 guests.

The look of the Huntsville location will be unique, said Agave & Rye Founder and CEO Yavonne Sarber.

“The interior of the restaurant will evoke a style that blends soothing and contemporary décor – all unique to this location. A blue, like the sky on a summer’s night, will color the high, lofty ceilings,” Sarber said.

The restaurant plans to hire between 50 and 60 employees to take care of this large number of guests.

The restaurant already is popular in seven other locations, with this being its first in Alabama. Get an advance look at what you can expect by visiting the restaurant’s website HERE.

Sarber said the restaurant is “... built with heart and passion. We truly feel we’ve created an escape, and we’ve started calling Agave & Rye a ‘playground.’ We’re creating something that causes guests to want to leave their homes to experience something amazing and one-of-a-kind.”

Sarber said “the restaurant’s concept walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, which gives it the feel of ‘urban grunge’ with an eclectic mix of music that spans everything from 80’s pop hits to today’s essential tracks.

“The menu itself sets Agave & Rye apart from the traditional taqueria, with traditional Mexican street favorites and unique tacos – such as “The Crown Jewel,” featuring truffle mac n’ cheese and lobster, “The Sensai,” featuring soy and ginger kangaroo, hosin, and rice noodles; and “The All Nighter,” featuring duck confit.