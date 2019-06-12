Afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday

Afternoon highs will remain below normal Wednesday but the main story will be the threat of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Most if not all of the activity today will be along the I-65 corridor and east towards Sand Mountain. Areas closer to the Shoals will likely remain dry through tonight. The area at the highest risk for strong to severe storms will be Sand Mountain. The concern with any strong to severe thunderstorms will be gusty damaging winds and hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also possible.

Expect mostly dry conditions after sunset this evening for the entire Valley and remaining mostly dry Thursday. Afternoon highs will remain well below normal Thursday and Friday but back closer to 90° by Saturday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will return to the Tennessee Valley by Sunday and into next workweek.