Isolated to scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

Low clouds developed and thickened early Thursday morning in North Alabama. It will take most of this morning for these clouds to erode and allow for some sunshine.

If we're able to see some sun breaks, highs will make it into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. A few showers and storms are still in the forecast, but the coverage will be lower than the past few days and mostly south of the Tennessee River.

As the weekend gets closer, the chance for a few showers persists. Afternoon temperatures gradually increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend. Showers and storms become more widespread through the next work week, too.