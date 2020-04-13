Afternoon sunshine but flooding continues Monday

FLOOD WARNINGS

The two big highlights from Sunday were the severe thunderstorms and the intense rainfall that brought widespread flooding and flash flooding to North Alabama. Several locations recorded over 4" of rain in less than 12 hours. The Fort Payne area saw 4.33" of rain with Desoto State Park picking up 5.72" Sunday. The runoff from this heavy rain led to record stream gauge levels on the Big Wills Creek by Fort Payne. At 6:45 AM Monday the stream gauge recorded a level of 17.52 ft which is 3 ft above the previous record set on May 6, 2003. 17.52 ft is 6.5 ft above flood stage for the Big Wills Creek by Fort Payne.

We also had wind damage reports consistent with tornado damage in Boaz around 6:20 pm Sunday evening. NWS survey teams may investigate Marshall and possibly Dekalb Counties to verify torandoes and their strength.

Thankfully the winds back off by Monday afternoon for North Alabama with sunshine and highs near 60. We will remain mostly dry through Friday with not much rain expect through Sunday morning of this coming weekend. This will allow for stream, creek and river levels to slowly drop the next 5 days.