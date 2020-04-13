Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Afternoon sunshine but flooding continues Monday

Severe storms and heavy rain moved through North Alabama Sunday. Some areas recorded over 4" of rain leading to flooding that continues Monday.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 8:23 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 9:43 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

FLOOD WARNINGS

The two big highlights from Sunday were the severe thunderstorms and the intense rainfall that brought widespread flooding and flash flooding to North Alabama.  Several locations recorded over 4" of rain in less than 12 hours.  The Fort Payne area saw 4.33" of rain with Desoto State Park picking up 5.72" Sunday.  The runoff from this heavy rain led to record stream gauge levels on the Big Wills Creek by Fort Payne.  At 6:45 AM Monday the stream gauge recorded a level of 17.52 ft which is 3 ft above the previous record set on May 6, 2003.  17.52 ft is 6.5 ft above flood stage for the Big Wills Creek by Fort Payne.

We also had wind damage reports consistent with tornado damage in Boaz around 6:20 pm Sunday evening.  NWS survey teams may investigate Marshall and possibly Dekalb Counties to verify torandoes and their strength.

Thankfully the winds back off by Monday afternoon for North Alabama with sunshine and highs near 60.  We will remain mostly dry through Friday with not much rain expect through Sunday morning of this coming weekend.  This will allow for stream, creek and river levels to slowly drop the next 5 days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events