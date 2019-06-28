Afternoon storms and uncomfortable heat

There's no end in sight with either of those as we head toward the Fourth of July. Temperatures dip to near 70 each night and afternoon highs will consistently make it into the 90s. In fact, the heat only intensifies as we kick off next week. Afternoon temperatures top out in the mid 90s...and while that's only a few degrees above average, it's hot enough to cause concern for heat-related illnesses.

In addition to the heat, afternoon storms should pop up each afternoon. The coverage of storms will be a bit greater by Wednesday and the Fourth, but it still wouldn't be called a washout. You can expect a few storms initially this weekend, becoming more scattered by the middle and end of next week. As has been the case recently, any stronger storms will be capable of producing small hail and gusty wind.