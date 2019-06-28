Clear

Afternoon storms and uncomfortable heat

Seasonably hot and muggy conditions will prevail as we get into the weekend.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

There's no end in sight with either of those as we head toward the Fourth of July. Temperatures dip to near 70 each night and afternoon highs will consistently make it into the 90s. In fact, the heat only intensifies as we kick off next week. Afternoon temperatures top out in the mid 90s...and while that's only a few degrees above average, it's hot enough to cause concern for heat-related illnesses.

In addition to the heat, afternoon storms should pop up each afternoon. The coverage of storms will be a bit greater by Wednesday and the Fourth, but it still wouldn't be called a washout. You can expect a few storms initially this weekend, becoming more scattered by the middle and end of next week. As has been the case recently, any stronger storms will be capable of producing small hail and gusty wind.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

